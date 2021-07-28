Lacey police responded to only 9 fireworks complaints on July 4. Here’s why

Lacey police responded to only a fraction of fireworks complaints on July 4 because police resources were tied up with a potentially major crime in the northeast area of the city, Chief Robert Almada told a city council committee on Tuesday.

Voters approved a Lacey fireworks ban in November 2005, which took effect in 2006. The cities of Olympia and Tumwater also have banned fireworks, and this year Thurston County enacted a ban because of extremely dry conditions.

Still, residents continue to set off fireworks, which resulted in 88 calls to Lacey police, according to data shared by the chief. Police were able to respond to only nine of those calls because of an incident that unfolded in northeast Lacey that evening.

About 7:40 p.m. July 4, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Cameron Drive Northeast after a man threatened to kill his wife and adult daughter, plus go on a shooting rampage in the neighborhood, Almada said.

The incident was ultimately resolved peacefully, but after the man barricaded himself inside the residence, not only did police respond, but also Thurston County SWAT and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad, he said.

All Lacey police who were on duty that evening — a sergeant, corporal and six officers — responded to the incident. Almada said the suspect had a “significant history of firearms ownership and experience with explosives.”

“It just took a lot of resources to get to that (peaceful) resolution,” he said.

Once that incident was under control, police responded to other higher priority 911 calls and finally calls about fireworks.

A fireworks violation in the city is considered a civil infraction, which can result in a warning or fine. In order to issue the infraction an officer has to personally witness the use of the fireworks.

After police responded to those nine calls, what was the result? asked Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt.

Police issued no warnings or citations because police arrived after the fact, Almada said.

Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder, as he has done before, expressed frustration with the ban, noting how difficult it is to enforce.

“Unless this council is somehow willing to take it up a notch in enforcement,” said Ryder, although he quickly walked back those comments and added, “I wouldn’t be comfortable with that.”

Ryder asked Almada for a recommendation and he suggested a regional approach to enforcing the fireworks ban, possibly by making the use of larger, more powerful fireworks a crime.

Almada also noted this about Lacey’s fireworks ban. Due to recent legislation that affects policing in the state, Almada said police technically shouldn’t be involved in civil infractions. Their duties are now supposed to be restricted to criminal matters, he said.

There were more questions at the meeting about the new legislation affecting police.

During the domestic violence standoff on Cameron Drive Northeast, tear gas and less lethal weapons were used, according to comments made by Mayor Ryder and Councilman Lenny Greenstein.

In light of the new legislation, what happens now? they asked.

In order to use tear gas, police have to get the mayor’s approval and police can no longer use a 40 mm launcher, Almada said.

Both Ryder and Greenstein were left shaking their heads after the chief’s answer.