Minivan crashes into concrete truck in Yelm on Tuesday, blocking traffic for hours

A blue concrete truck rests on its side after a white minivan T-boned the truck on State Route 510 in Yelm on Tuesday. The driver of the minivan failed to stop at the Killian Road Southeast intersection and struck the truck. Courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation

A minivan crashed into a cement truck on State Route 510 in Yelm, blocking traffic for almost three hours on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old Roy woman failed to stop her white 2021 Chrysler Voyager as she traveled north onto Killion Road Southeast, said Trooper Robert Reyer. She collided with the empty concrete truck as it traveled east on SR 510, causing it to tip over onto its side, he said.

First responders transported the driver of the blue concrete truck, a 58-year-old Olympia man, to Providence St. Peter Hospital, according to a press memo. Reyer said the man suffered minor head, neck and back injuries.

The WSP memo counts two people as injured, but the driver of the van was not transported to a hospital. Reyer said a trooper ticketed the woman for failing to stop at the intersection.

Reyer said neither driver was impaired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When the truck came to a rest on its side, it blocked westbound traffic on SR 510 for two hours and 42 minutes, per the memo. A tow truck was called to upright the concrete truck and crews cleaned the road before reopening it, according to State Patrol Twitter posts.