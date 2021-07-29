Local

A 96-year-old caused a head on collision in Shelton, Wednesday

A 96-year-old Shelton woman caused a head-on collision on U.S. highway 101 near Shelton on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred when the 96-year-old’s car drifted into the center of the two-lane highway and smashed into the front of a 35-year-old Olympia man’s car heading in the opposite direction.

Both drivers had to be sent to Mason General Hospital, a release from the Washington State Patrol said.

Road crews shut down a section of highway 101 for approximately 35 minutes to investigate the scene, clear the road of wreckage and transport both drivers to the hospital.

