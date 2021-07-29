Hit-and-run victim follows perpetrator, helps police make arrest

siren

On Wednesday night on I-5 near Maytown, a white truck allegedly hit the side of another car and quickly sped off —but the other car’s driver stayed on his tail.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) was notified of the incident by 911 dispatchers around 11 p.m. and began looking for the truck as it drove on I-5 North. WSP was helped by the driver of the struck vehicle, who followed the truck for 11-miles, from Maytown to Olympia. The driver flashed their vehicle’s lights at troopers to point out which truck had hit them earlier, WSP trooper Robert Reyer said.

Because of the identification the driver gave troopers, they had probable cause to pull the truck over for the hit-and-run. When they stopped the vehicle and assessed the driver, they determined he was intoxicated.

Without having probable cause to pull the driver over for the hit-and-run, WSP may not have been able to stop the driver at all, as new state laws prohibit police from detaining suspects unless they have probable cause to do so, Reyer said.

The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run and driving under the influence and the charges were sent to the Thurston county Prosecutor’s Office. The man was not booked into jail and was released that night after his truck was towed and impounded.