South Sound YMCA is offering up to $1,000 ‘commitment bonus’ to childcare workers

South Sound YMCA, which operates the Briggs YMCA in Olympia, is offering up to $1,000 commitment bonuses to childcare workers. The Olympian

The South Sound YMCA is re-opening 30 school-based childcare sites this fall and needs qualified childcare staff to meet the needs of children and families in the region.

And to attract applicants, the YMCA is offering a commitment bonus of up to $1,000 to qualified childcare workers who commit to serving during the 2021-2022 school year, the organization announced Thursday.

Employment offers must be accepted by Aug. 20 in order to receive the bonus.

Benefits include career development opportunities, use of YMCA fitness facilities and discounts on YMCA programs.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and qualifications for positions vary. For more information, apply online at www.SouthSoundYMCA.org and click on Join Our Team.