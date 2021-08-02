Hazy skies and high temps forecast for Olympia area through Wednesday and then... rain?

Cooler weather is expected to arrive later in the week in the Olympia area.

The Olympia area forecast calls for hazy skies and high temperatures through Wednesday followed by the kind of weather this area is famous for: rain.

Up to one quarter of an inch of rain could fall here Thursday night and into Friday, said Jacob DeFlitch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, on Monday.

Before we get to the precipitation though, South Sounders can expect haze in the air, brought to you by wildfires in Eastern Washington, Oregon and even as far as Northern California, he said.

Although there’s some wildfire smoke in the air, it is expected to remain elevated and not touch the surface. That will help air quality throughout Western Washington, DeFlitch said.

State Department of Ecology air quality data on Monday shows that the Olympia area rates a 28, which falls into the category of “good.” In comparison, the town of Winthrop in Okanogan County is at 407, which rates as “hazardous.”

(Note: About 10 a.m. Monday, the air quality data for the Olympia area jumped to 316, but monitoring coordinator Jill Schulte thinks that’s an instrument error, she said).

Temperatures through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s, followed by the upper 70s and the low 70s heading into the weekend. The cooler weather should help area firefighters who have recently responded to a number of small brush fires.

It also might help area residents without air conditioners get some sleep. That probably wasn’t the case on Friday.

Daytime temperatures on July 30 soared to 93 degrees. That wasn’t a record, but the overnight temps from Friday to Saturday morning set a new record for highest minimum temperature of 65 degrees, DeFlitch said.