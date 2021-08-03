Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Robert L. Carriger Courtesy

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Robert L. Carriger

Age: 46

Description: White man, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, gray hair, green eyes.

Status: Level 2.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal History: On Sept. 27, 2004, Carriger pleaded guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court to one count accomplice to third-degree rape of a child. Carriger, at 29, watched another person sexually assault a 14-year-old girl. On Sept. 29, 1997, Carriger pleaded guilty in El Dorado County, California, Superior Court to lewd acts with a child under the age of 14. Carriger, at 23, sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy.

Ryan D. Effinger

Age: 39.

Description: White man, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

Status: Level 2.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal history: On Aug. 20, 2001, Effinger pleaded guilty in Cowlitz County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape. Effinger, at 18, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Raymond A. Patee

Age: 36.

Description: White man, 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal history: On April 22, 2004, Patee pleaded guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to one count of first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. Patee, at 16, sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy.

Cammron J. Wallen

Age: 32.

Description: White man, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, auburn hair, blue eyes.

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE, Olympia.

Criminal history: On Oct. 3, 2013, Wallen was found guilty in Thurston County Superior Court of third-degree rape of a child. Wallen, at 23, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.