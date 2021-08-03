Man airlifted to hospital after Rochester collision

Breaking news in Olympia/Thurston County area. THE NEWS TRIBUNE

A 35-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing his car near Rochester on Monday evening.

Around 6:45 P.M. he was driving southbound on the 16700 block of Littlerock Road when he veered off the right and hit a guardrail, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chris Packard.

The impact sent the vehicle across the roadway and tumbling onto a nearby property. The man was thrown from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries, Packard said.

He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but his condition at this time is not known.