3 fires in Olympia keep firefighters busy overnight

Three brush fires in rural Olympia kept firefighters busy overnight.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, East Olympia Fire was notified of a small fire on Stedman Road. When firefighters arrived, they found one small fire burning near McCorkle Road. After they put it out, two other fires sprung up on Stedman Road and 103rd Avenue.

According to East Olympia Fire Assistant Chief Mike Calhoun, the last fire of the night was the largest, burning nearly an acre, including part of a privately owned pasture.

Firefighters put out the first two fires quickly, which Calhoun said were small, but took additional time putting out the last fire. Calhoun said fighters had to get through fences in the area to access parts of the fire.

The area the fire started in is mostly covered with tall, dry grass, which the fire spread through quickly. But, after 20 minutes, firefighters had the blaze under control and soon fully extinguished.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies came to investigate two of the three fires for arson, but did not find enough evidence for probable cause.

No one was injured by the fire, Calhoun said, and damages were minimal — only part of a fence was damaged and estimates for repair are less than $100.