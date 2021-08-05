3-way collision in East Olympia sends 1 to hospital

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A three-car collision in East Olympia sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Several cars were headed north near Yelm Highway when the driver of the lead car quickly flipped on their turn signal and hit the breaks to turn onto 80th Avenue. The car behind the turning vehicle did not have enough space or time to stop for the turning car and rear ended it. Then, that car was rear-ended by someone traveling behind them.

East Olympia Fire responded to the crash and found two of the drivers walking around outside their vehicles. The third driver, remained in her vehicle, complaining of pains, East Olympia Fire Assistant Chief Mike Calhoun said.

The woman was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital for minor injuries.

Firefighters shut down the northbound lane of Rich Road for 45 minutes while they responded to the accident.