Car crash in Mason County sends Shelton woman to hospital, Thursday morning

A woman was sent to the hospital, Thursday morning, after a swerving vehicle hit and totaled her car on U.S. Highway 101 in Mason County.
Around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 5, Washington State Patrol (WSP) was notified of a two vehicle crash that happened on South Bound U.S. 101 near Shelton. When troopers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the two drivers involved in the incident.
According to a statement from WSP, the collision happened when the driver of Red Ford Escape swerved into the left lane of the highway, where the car hit several posts and the highway's cable barrier. The driver, a 31-year-old Shelton man, then swerved his car back into the right lane, striking the second vehicle –driven by a 59-year-old Shelton Woman.
The woman was injured in the crash and so troopers had her sent by ambulance to Mason General Hospital. Troopers then charged the man with second-degree negligent driving.
Both vehicles were totaled in the accident and had to be towed away from the scene.
