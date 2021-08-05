Octapas Cafe in downtown Olympia will host a brunch drag show in September

Diva Drag Brunch, a traveling drag show from Portland, OR. is coming to Olympia on Sept. 19. Justin Buckles Productions

Have you ever wanted to watch a drag performance live while also enjoying brunch? Well Octapas Cafe in downtown Olympia is ready to make that desire come true.

Diva Drag Brunch, a traveling drag show from Portland, OR., is coming to Olympia Sunday, Sept. 19 to host a Drag Show Brunch. The show will star three drag performers from Portland —Clare Apperently, Devlin Lynn Pheonix and Jayla Rose— along with local Olympia performer, She-Nannigans. The quartet will perform drag, burlesque, acrobatics, sing and more from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Octapas Cafe.

The show is produced by Justin Buckles Productions; a Portland based company that has produced various live shows and events in over 20 states. Justin Buckles Productions managed to sell out three Drag Brunch shows in 2020 before the pandemic shut down live performances.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Eventbrite.com by searching for “Diva Drag Brunch: Olympia”. Doors open at noon.

Diva Drag Brunch has bi-weekly shows in Portland and monthly shows in Olympia, as well as Astoria and Eugene, OR.