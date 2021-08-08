Missing hiker from Olympia has been found, Olympic National Park says

Cheri Keller, 56, has been missing in Olympic National Park since Wednesday. Her hiking group last saw her near Home Sweet Home camp. Search and rescue teams have been looking for her in the field since Thursday. Courtesy of National Park Service

A hiker from Olympia who went missing in Olympic National Park last week was found Sunday morning, the park announced about noon on Twitter.

“Cheri Keller has been located and search and rescue teams are working to bring her out of the park by helicopter and reunite her with her family,” the tweet reads. “More information will be available this afternoon.”

Keller, 56, was last seen by her backpacking group around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern region of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.

According to the release:

Keller’s hiking group lost sight of her after leaving Home Sweet Home camp for Camp Pleasant. Although only intended as a lunch stop, their stay at Camp Pleasant extended throughout the night as they waited for Keller.

The next day, two group members hiked to Staircase campground and reported Keller missing around 10 a.m. The remaining group members attempted to search for her but could not find her.

Search and rescue personnel looked for her on Thursday and two more teams began their search on Friday.