Man found shot to death Saturday has been identified, Thurston Sheriff’s Office says

A man found shot to death in his residence south of Olympia Regional Airport has been identified, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night.

Dana E. Presley, 51, of Olympia was found dead Saturday morning in the 800 block of 93rd Avenue Southwest after a report of a suspicious death.

The man’s sister had gone to her brother’s home to check on him and could see through a bedroom window that he was dead, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies entered the home about 10:50 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was shot while sleeping in his bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation of his death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us or Detective Tim English at timothy.english@co.thurston.wa.us.