Oregon man, juvenile hurt after rollover crash near Thurston County Sunday night

An Astoria, Oregon man, 29, and his juvenile passenger were hurt Sunday night after a rollover crash at the Thurston County/Mason County line, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say the Oregon man faces possible charges of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

About 10:40 p.m. Sunday, the man was headed north on U.S. 101 at Kennedy Creek in a 2001 Ford Explorer. Troopers say the man drifted off the road to the right, rolled and struck a tree, then came to a stop on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Both the man and his juvenile passenger were injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.