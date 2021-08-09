Local

Oregon man, juvenile hurt after rollover crash near Thurston County Sunday night

Stock photo
Stock photo P. Wei Getty Images

An Astoria, Oregon man, 29, and his juvenile passenger were hurt Sunday night after a rollover crash at the Thurston County/Mason County line, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say the Oregon man faces possible charges of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

About 10:40 p.m. Sunday, the man was headed north on U.S. 101 at Kennedy Creek in a 2001 Ford Explorer. Troopers say the man drifted off the road to the right, rolled and struck a tree, then came to a stop on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Both the man and his juvenile passenger were injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service