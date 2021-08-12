Need a job? These Olympia area businesses are looking for workers

Patrons pack Budd Bay Cafe along Percival Landing in 2017. The business is one of several that will participate in a hiring event on Aug. 17. sbloom@theolympian.com

A hiring event for Olympia area restaurants and the hospitality industry is set for early next week, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and Thurston County WorkSource announced.

The following businesses are hiring and will be at the event: Anthony’s Homeport and Hearthfire Grill, Budd Bay Cafe, Olympia Oyster House, River’s Edge, Red Wind Casino and Comfort Inn Tumwater.

The outdoor event will take place in front of Anthony’s Homeport, 11:00-3:00 p.m. Aug. 17. Anthony’s Homeport is near Percival Landing and the Olympia Farmers Market.

Job seekers are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

If you are an employer looking to participate in the hiring event, send an email to Zach Nibler at znibler@thurstonchamber.com.

