Fire in Capitol Forest put out by DNR, local Thurston County fire crews

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter dumps water on a fire in the Capitol State Forest to slow it’s spread. West Thurston Regional Fire Authority

The highest point in Capitol State Forest inexplicably caught fire on Wednesday, threatening homes and thousands of trees. The Department of Natural Resources along with local crews took all morning and afternoon keeping the fire from spreading to the forest.

Around 9 a.m. on Aug. 11, someone walking in Capitol State Forest saw smoke emanating from Capitol Peak —the highest point in the forest. The person then alerted 911 and soon the DNR was on it’s way.

When crews arrived, they found the flames had already burned an acre of land and was quickly moving towards the forest’s trees. The fire had started in a slash pile of twigs, branches and other forest debris, DNR spokesperson Janet Pearce told the Olympian.

Getting to Capitol Peak is a bit tricky. It has an elevation of 2,659-feet and is far from main roads, only accessible by twisting, sometimes unpaved logging roads. So, in order to slow the spread of the fire, DNR crews requested aerial support along with additional assistance from local fire departments.

West Thurston Fire Authority sent fire chiefs and fire fighters to help put out the fire while the helicopter slowed it’s spread, said West Thurston Fire Authority Captain Lanette Dyer.

The crews were able to slow the spread of the fire, which only grew to be 1.5 acres, and prevented it from reaching the trees in the area. According to Pearce, crews were lucky the wind didn’t pick up because there had been red flag warnings in the area, signaling high heat, low humidity and strong winds.

Crews reached the fire around 9 a.m. and by the afternoon had it contained. However, the DNR took until the late evening putting out hot spots on the peak—these are patches that are still burning and have the potential to spread.

The DNR is now investigating the cause of the fire.