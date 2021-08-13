Thurston County warns of toxic algae bloom at Lake Lawrence

Thurston County has issued a toxic algae advisory for Lake Lawrence near Rainier after microsystin, a liver toxin, was found at an unsafe level. Courtesy

People looking to visit Lake Lawrence south of Yelm are advised to avoid contact with the water due to a toxic algae bloom.

Lab results indicate toxin levels of microcystin at a sample site are 15 micrograms per liter, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. This is nearly twice the state advisory level of 8 ug/L.

Microcystin is a liver toxin that may cause cancer in humans, according to the county news release. Drinking the affecting water can cause illness in livestock and pets as well.

PHSS staff will continue to collect samples every week until the algae bloom clears, the release says. They have also posted warning signs at the boat launch and around the lake.

Swimming, wading, wind surfing and water-skiing should be avoided in lakes with algae blooms, according to health officials.

Those with boats should avoid areas with scum and fishers should not eat fish that come from a lake during an algae bloom, per the officials.

Humans who come into contact with the water can develop stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea and allergic reactions, according to PHSS. More information on harmful algal blooms can be found on the PHSS website.