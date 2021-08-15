Motorcyclist who died in overnight crash in Thurston County has been identified

A Yelm man, 65, died overnight Sunday after he drove his motorcycle off the road, according to Washington State Patrol.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man suffered a medical emergency or died as a result of driving off the road into a ditch.

A little after midnight Sunday, Clifford E. Keen was headed east on state Route 510, between Yelm and Nisqually. Troopers say at milepost 12 he drove off the road to the right and came to a stop in a ditch. Keen died at the scene.

One lane of SR 510 was blocked for two hours following the wreck.

The crash is under investigation, according to State Patrol.

