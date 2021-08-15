Water will be shut off to this area of downtown Olympia Wednesday night, city says

Water will be shut off to an area of downtown one night this week, according to the city of Olympia. Courtesy

Water will be shut off to an area of downtown one night this week, according to the city of Olympia.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 18), city crews will replace a water valve at the intersection of Capitol Way and Legion Way.

The result is that water customers in the 100 block of Legion Way Southeast and the 600 block of Capitol Way South will be without water from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Aug. 19, according to the city.

Although the work begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. the next day, water is only expected to be shut off during that four-hour period.

The city says it will notify affected customers by phone or by door tag.

Once repairs are complete, customers within a 4-block radius of the construction site may experience cloudy or discolored water, according to the city. If this happens, residents and business owners are asked to run their water until it is clear.