Landlines are intermittently not working in Thurston County Tuesday morning

Thurston County’s emergency dispatch center is reporting that landlines in the county are intermittently not working. Dispatch wants people to use there cellphones to contact 911 or go to a nearby fire department or fire station to request help.

According to a supervisor at Thurston County Dispatch, it’s unclear what is causing the service outages. Dispatch is investigating the situation and will release more information as they get it.

This story will be updated.