Fire fighters respond to fires in 2 Olympia area homeless encampments

Olympia firefighters sift through debris after extinguishing a fire inside “the Jungle” homeless encampment off Martin Way. Courtesy of Olympia Fire Department

Fire fighters had to put out fires a two different Olympia homeless encampments on Monday, both in densely forested areas.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the Olympia Fire Department was notified of a fire burning near the I-5 northbound off-ramp on Pacific Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a 20x20-foot space of campsite and brush on fire.

Olympia Fire Battalion Chief Dave Haag said it took firefighters about 10-minutes to put everything out. As far as OFD could tell, no one was injured by the fire, but no one was at the campsite when fire fighters arrived.

Haag said they do not know the cause of the fire and because there was no one for them to interview at the encampment, there’s not much to investigate. He added Olympia police came to the scene to help investigate, but they have the same probelem the fire department has: no one to interview.

Olympia’s Assistant Fire Chief Mike Buchanan said fires at encampments have become hard to investigate because so often fire fighters will show up and no one will be there. “We don’t have anyone to talk to so we don’t know why or how a fire started,” Buchanan said. They don’t know if the fires are accidental or if they could be prevented, or if they’re intentional and criminal, Buchanan said.

Another fire was also reported in an encampment early Monday morning. OFD responded to a 100x50-foot structure and garbage fire on Wheeler Avenue, close to the Karen Fraser Woodland trail at around 12:45 a.m..

When fire fighter’s arrived, they were able to get control of the flames quickly and prevent them from spreading into the surrounding trees. After putting the fire out, fire crews soaked the ground with water to keep the area from smoldering after they left.

During their investigation, firefighters were able to interview the camper who started the fire, Buchanan said. According to him, the fire was originated from his propane grill and spread faster than he could act to contain it.