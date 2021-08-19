Two young men hospitalized, one airlifted, after crash on highway 101 in Thurston County

Two Shelton men were seriously injured after they drove off U.S. highway 101 and crashed into a tree. WSP

Two young men were seriously injured after a car crash on U.S. highway 101. The driver of the vehicle had to be airlifted to for treatment in Seattle after the vehicle caught fire.

The crash happened when the driver —an 18-year-old Shelton man— began listing into the left lane of highway 101 near Madrona Beach and the SR 8 interchange in Thurston County. The driver then tried to get back into the right lane but over corrected and went off the highway’s right shoulder. The vehicle then went down a 30-foot embankment and smashed into a tree.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Robert Reyer said that the drivers who passed by the accident and reported it to 911 had seen smoke coming from the vehicle after the crash. When police arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with passengers still inside.

WSP troopers called fire crews to put out the flames and rescue the two passengers. To do so, the road had to be partially blocked for about three and a half hours on Wednesday night.

After the two were removed from the vehicle, it became clear both were in need of immediate medical attention. The passenger, a 21-year-old Shelton man, was taken by ambulance to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia for broken ribs.

The driver sustained extensive burns over his chest and arms and was driven to the Olympia Regional Airport where he was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His wounds were severe, however he is expected to survive, Reyer told the Olympian.

Officers determined that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash, presumably with alcohol, and said his impairment caused him to crash. The young man was charged by officers with vehicular assault because he broke his passenger’s ribs in the crash. He was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license in the second-degree.