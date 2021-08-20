Coastal Farm & Ranch makes it official, submits plans for new store in Lacey

Remember Shopko? Coastal Farm & Ranch plans to redevelop the former Shopko building in Lacey, which is near Regal Cinemas, into a home and garden store with a 25,000-square-foot exterior storage yard and propane filling station. Rolf Boone

A new store called Coastal Farm & Ranch is coming to Lacey, according to city information.

The business, which operates a number of stores in the Northwest, submitted a site plan review application to the city, which was deemed complete this week, city information shows.

Coastal plans to redevelop the former Shopko building in Lacey, which is near Regal Cinemas, into a home and garden store with a 25,000-square-foot exterior storage yard and propane filling station.

The site address is 5500 Martin Way E.

The store’s plans are likely welcome news for the city because the former Shopko building has been vacant since 2019.

Representatives of Coastal met with Lacey development officials in May to get feedback on the proposal.

Coastal has stores in the region but none in Thurston County.

There is a comment period associated with this proposal, which ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

To comment, contact Reace Fant, assistant planner at Lacey’s Department of Community Development, 420 College Street SE Lacey, WA 98503 or at 360-491-5642.