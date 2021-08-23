Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Joseph P. Daniels Courtesy

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Joseph P. Daniels

Age: 55

Description: Black, 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, gray hair/bald, brown eyes.

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: 900 block of Nottingham Dr SE, Lacey, WA .

Criminal History: On Aug. 28, 1989, Daniels pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court to one count of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to 72 months confinement. Daniels, at 22, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 24 year-old female stranger after unlawfully entering her residence and then stealing her purse and some alcohol before fleeing.

John T. Vandervort

Age: 44.

Description: White, 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes.

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: 400 block of 171 st Ave SE, Tenino, WA.

Criminal history: On March 12, 2009, Vandervort pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape. Vandervort, at 31, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. In a separate case, but on the same date, Vandervort also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree rape of a child for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 60 months confinement in both cases.