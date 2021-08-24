6 geese found shot at Marathon Park near Capitol Lake, Fish & Wildlife police say

Six geese were found shot behind the bathrooms at Marathon Park at Capitol Lake, and now state Department of Fish and Wildlife police are investigating the incident, the agency announced on social media. Courtesy

Six geese were found shot behind the bathrooms at Marathon Park at Capitol Lake, and now state Department of Fish and Wildlife police are investigating the incident, the agency announced on social media.

The announcement was posted Monday on social media.

Fish and Wildlife officials say the animals were believed to have been shot at the park, or shot elsewhere, and then dumped at the park within the last 24 hours as of Monday morning.

A state Department of Enterprises employee reported the dead geese to police at 8 a.m. Monday, according to the post.

A necropsy shows a small caliber weapon was used to kill the geese.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fish and Wildlife enforcement at 877-933-9847.