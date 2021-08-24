Shelton man airlifted to hospital after Tuesday morning wreck in Mason County

Stock photo Getty Images

A Shelton man, 26, was flown to a regional hospital after a wreck on state Route 3 in Mason County Tuesday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

A Shelton man and woman in their 40s in a separate vehicle were not injured.

About 6:10 a.m., the Shelton man was on Agate Road at SR 3, north of Shelton. The Shelton man and woman were headed north on SR 3 near Agate Road.

Troopers say the Shelton man turned left, but failed to yield, and was struck by the northbound vehicle.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to State Patrol.

