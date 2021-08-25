Olympia motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Tuesday evening wreck in Mason County

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

First responders airlifted a 25-year-old Olympia motorcyclist to a Seattle hospital after a collision on state Route 3 in Mason County Tuesday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 5:17 p.m. near East Mason Benson Road. The Olympia man riding a black Yamaha motorcycle attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no passing zone, according to a State Patrol memo.

The motorcycle collided with a Kia Spectra that was turning left on Mason Benson Road. The Olympia man’s motorcycle came to rest 20 feet away from the site of the collision in a ditch.

The Olympia man, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The 31-year-old Shelton woman driving the Kia was uninjured, according to State Patrol.

Troopers blamed the Olympia man for the collision, citing his unsafe passing and high rate of speed. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved, the memo says. Charges are pending, per the memo.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Troopers closed a portion of state Route 3 and diverted traffic to East Anthony Road for nearly three hours as they investigated the wreck, according to Trooper Chelsea Hodgson.