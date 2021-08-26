State Republican party promotes Batt to executive director

Brady Batt has been promoted to executive director of the Washington State Republican Party, the party announced.

Batt was previously finance director for the party. He replaces Kaitlin Vintertun, who is now executive director of League of Our Own, a nonprofit that encourages women to run for elected office.

“With his expertise in grassroots fundraising, digital outreach, and coalitions building, Batt will be an invaluable resource for Republicans in the coming election cycles and beyond,” said WSRP Chairman Caleb Heimlich in a statement.

—Rolf Boone