Port of Olympia says interest in Panama Canal-size ships misunderstood

The Port of Olympia issued a “statement of correction” on Thursday, saying an earlier statement about wanting to bring larger ships to the marine terminal was misunderstood and needs to be clarified.

The confusion began Monday during the port commission meeting. During public comment, resident and former port commission candidate, Helen Wheatley, alerted the commission to documents that show the port has an interest in bringing Panama Canal-size ships to the marine terminal. Those ships are also known as Panamax and Neopanamax vessels.

Commissioners were unaware of what Wheatley was referring to, including Commissioner Joe Downing, who said the following:

“I know in the last five years those words (Panamax and Neopanamax) have never crossed our lips,” he said.

The documents Wheatley cited are an attachment included in the draft environmental impact statement for Capitol Lake in Olympia, which was released by the state Department of Enterprise Services in June. DES is currently accepting comments on the draft report through Aug. 29.

The EIS examines three options for the body of water that runs from Tumwater Falls on the Deschutes River to Budd Inlet’s West Bay: a managed lake, an estuary created by removal of the Fifth Avenue Dam, and a hybrid of the two. The port is mentioned often in the report because under the estuary and hybrid plans maintenance dredging would have to occur to clear a buildup of sediment.

The attachment is called the “navigation discipline report,” which was prepared for DES by Seattle-based Moffat & Nichol, an engineering and consulting firm.

Page 31 of the attachment includes the following:

“The port has indicated they would like to welcome Panamax and Neopanamax vessels — ships designed to pass through the Panama Canal — to their berths, which could require berth deepening and widening. This would also require coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as any deepening and/or widening of the federal navigation channel and turning basin would require USACE authorization.”

But port officials said Thursday that’s not what they sent for inclusion in the draft EIS. Instead, in August 2020, this is what the port says it sent to a draft EIS technical team:

“Ideally, the Port would like the ability to berth partial Panamax and Neopanamax vessels that can maximize their laden drafts above the limitations we see today.”

In other words, the port has an interest in those ships, so long as they aren’t fully loaded.

“The Port has no plans to ‘deepen or widen’ its berthing area beyond current authorization,” the statement of correction reads.

And the port pointed out it has already welcomed a partially loaded ship of that size. In 2016, the M/V DN Vatan delivered a shipment of organic corn, according to the port.

The port says it plans to send a letter to DES.

“In the draft EIS letter we state that the port would appreciate a correction to the Navigation Discipline Report to more accurately reflect the port’s current adopted planning documents.”