Thurston median home values see 20 percent jump over last year, Assessor’s Office says

Median residential home values increased by about 20 percent in Thurston County over the past year amid pandemic-related impacts.

Commercial real-estate struggled over the past 20 months while residential values saw significant growth, according to a Tuesday news release from the Thurston County Accessor’s Office. At this point, the release says it’s unclear if these trends are temporary or structural.

“It’s been a seller’s market for the last year, with sale prices often exceeding list prices,” the release says. “Low inventory and buyer urgency were key factors.”

The Assessor’s Office, which sets market values, attributed the change to work from home policies that have driven Pierce and King County purchasers to move into desirable suburban locations.

The median value of a detached single-family home in Thurston County was $373,200 over the last year, according to the release. However, homes have sold for higher.

Redfin, a real-estate brokerage, indicates the median sale price for a Thurston County home was $460,000 in July, which is a 21.1% increase over the previous year. However, another real estate listing website, realtor.com, shows a slighter lower median sold price at $450,000 for July.

For comparison, King County’s median sale price increased by 18.2 percent to $791,972 in July and Pierce County’s median sale price grew by 19.4 percent to $505,000, according to Redfin.

The median sale price in Olympia reached $475,000 in July, which is up 11.8 percent compared to last year, according to Redfin. Meanwhile, Redfin indicates Lacey’s median sale price was $469,542 in July which is a 24.7% higher than the previous year.

Turning to Tumwater, Redfin’s data show a median sale price of $450,000 in July which is 20.7 percent higher than last year. Elsewhere, the median sale price increased by 16.3 percent to $418,000 in Yelm and by 23.6 percent to $457,500 in Rochester.

The median sale price for Rainier increased by 21 percent to $412,500 in Rainier, according to Redfin. Notably, Tenino’s median sale price increased by just 2.1 percent to $382,750, the data show.

Though residential values have risen, other sectors of the real estate market were affected differently over the past 20 months.

Commercial real estate values increased by just 1.3 percent due to repeated COVID-19-related shutdowns, according to the release. Meanwhile, apartment values grew just 1 percent — a modest increase given this sector’s strength the previous year, the release reads.

Values in the retail and restaurant sector changed depending on size. Smaller and independent uses lost some value while larger and franchised uses modestly grew by 5-7 percent, per the release.

At the same time, the release says warehouse and industrial uses slowed to 1 percent growth following strong showings in the last several years. Values for vacant land and office or medical uses remained relatively flat or saw slight increases, per the release.

Local taxing authorities set their own budgets and tax rates while the Assessor determines market values. Such authorities include school districts, fire districts, cities, counties and others.

Levy rates remain the same for all property types. However, market values determined by the Assessor can affect the amount of property taxes an owner pays.

“Each property owner’s taxes are derived by dividing each taxing authority’s approved budget, and any voter approved measures, into the taxing authority’s total taxable value,” the release says. “As a result, a change in your assessed value generally has a minor effect on a given property’s taxes.”