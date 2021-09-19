Need childcare? South Sound YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of Thurston County say they are ready

Masks and social distancing are still the norm at South Sound YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of Thurston County, two organizations that offer childcare before and after school throughout the region. Courtesy

As far as parents are concerned, the upcoming K-12 school year is already off to a better start because in-person learning five days a week fills a major childcare gap that went missing a year ago during the pandemic.

But what about before and after school? Two well-known programs offered through South Sound YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of Thurston County say they are largely ready for the new year. The one exception: both organizations need a few more childcare workers.

Still, both operations are back to doing what they do best after a year in which they stepped out of their comfort zones and adjusted to remote and hybrid learning by helping kids with their online learning.

“We are in our wheelhouse,” said President and Chief Executive Kyle Cronk about the new year. “We are serving school districts and families like we always have and always will continue to do.”

“We haven’t been able to do our regular programming for a long time,” added Chris Woods, chief executive of the Boys and Girls Club of Thurston County. “We can now focus on the things the Boys and Girls Club does best. It feels like riding a bike, and we’re excited to get back to it.”

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

South Sound YMCA, which provides childcare services to 30 schools in the region, including in Thurston County, says things are looking a lot better for the organization than they were over the summer, Cronk said.

In July, like so many industries throughout the country, South Sound YMCA was in need of workers — childcare workers. To help its own hiring cause, South Sound YMCA announced hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 and was able to attract 35-40 new employees, Cronk said.

“We are feeling way more positive than a month ago,” he said in August.

A need for childcare workers was made more acute because before the pandemic, South Sound YMCA served 1,200-1,300 children at five school districts, and Cronk thinks they are going to be serving close to those numbers again.

After the first week of school, Cronk updated that number to say the organization was at 70 percent of capacity.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Although about 40 new hires were added to South Sound YMCA’s staff, Cronk acknowledged the organization is always in a state of hiring.

“We’re always looking for people who are good with kids,” he said, adding that they still need about 10 people. Site directors earn $18.50 per hour and group leaders $15 per hour, Cronk said. They are required to be vaccinated, he said.

Cronk said financial aid is available to families and YMCA staff are prepared to help parents fill out the necessary paperwork. Woods, too, said the Boys and Girls Club offers scholarships that can significantly reduce enrollment costs for families as well.

Boys and Girls Club of Thurston County

Chief Executive Woods said all seven of its locations in the county are full, but they are compiling waiting lists and are still looking to hire as many as 15 childcare workers. With more workers, the organization can add capacity and still stay within the group size requirements set by the state for COVID-19, he said.

And although seven locations are largely full, an eighth site is about to come online in early October, Woods said. On Oct. 4, in partnership with the Griffin School District, the Boys and Girls Club will open a site at Griffin School.

The other sites are in Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Rochester, Tenino and Yelm. Lacey has two locations.

Like South Sound YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club still needs people. Woods said they offer a variety of schedules and are willing to accommodate schedules. They prefer people with childcare experience, as well as those who enjoy working with youth and are prepared to be positive role models for children. But if they don’t have experience, the Boys and Girls Club offers training and procedures to get staff ready for the job, he said.

Pay starts at minimum wage, but rises with experience, Woods said. It can be part-time work for high school and college students, he added.

Woods said they are following the state vaccination rule for staff, meaning they either get vaccinated or qualify under either a medical or religious exemption.

At both South Sound YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club, students wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands and follow other guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19. And both groups have been doing it for 18 months.

“I hate to say we’ve gotten good at his because it’s not necessarily something you want to be good at,” Woods said. “But we feel pretty confident that the procedures we have in place are keeping our staff and kids safe.”

For more about the Boys and Girls Club of Thurston County, go to: https://www.bgctc.org/.

For more about South Sound YMCA, go to: https://southsoundymca.org/.