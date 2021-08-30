Car hits pedestrian laying on I-5 off-ramp in Olympia

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A driver struck a pedestrian who was laying on an Interstate 5 off-ramp in Olympia on Sunday evening.

The man was hit at 9:18 p.m. on the off-ramp to Plum Street, according to a state patrol memo. A 55-year-old Olympia woman driving a Honda Accord collided with the unidentified man as she moved lanes on the off-ramp, the memo says.

First responders found the man unconscious and with facial injuries, Trooper Robert Reyer said. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The driver was not injured, he said, and no charges are expected.

Reyer said the man has yet to be named because he did not carry any identification. It’s unclear why the man was in the roadway, but Reyer said troopers suspect he may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Troopers closed the ramp for more than two hours, the memo says.