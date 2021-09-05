Have you seen this man? Tumwater police say he stole a gun from an apartment complex on Aug. 20. Courtesy

Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing a firearm.

The theft was reported in August, but was announced by police last week.

About 6 a.m. Aug. 20, police say the man stole a firearm from the Crosby on Crossroads apartments in Tumwater.

He is described by police as a white male, 23, who is named “Nick.”

The man was last seen driving a black Ford pickup truck with a red dealership license plate on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.