Have you seen this man? Tumwater police say he stole a gun
Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing a firearm.
The theft was reported in August, but was announced by police last week.
About 6 a.m. Aug. 20, police say the man stole a firearm from the Crosby on Crossroads apartments in Tumwater.
He is described by police as a white male, 23, who is named “Nick.”
The man was last seen driving a black Ford pickup truck with a red dealership license plate on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
