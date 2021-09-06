Woman injured after vehicle rolls on U.S. 101 in Mason County

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A woman, 34, was injured over the weekend after her vehicle rolled on U.S. 101 in Mason County, according to Washington State Patrol.

After the crash, the Spokane Valley woman was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton, a State Patrol memo shows.

About 5:20 p.m. Saturday, the woman, driving a Kia Sorrento, was headed south on the highway in an area near Hood Canal.

Troopers say at milepost 317, the woman drove off the road, rolled the vehicle, which landed on its wheels, blocking the road.

The road was blocked for about 40 minutes, according to State Patrol.

