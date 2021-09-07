Local
Shelton man injured after backing out of driveway onto State Route 3, troopers say
A Shelton man was injured Monday after he backed out of a driveway onto State Route 3 in Mason County and was hit by a passing vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol.
The man, 29, was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.
About 10:30 a.m. Monday, the man was backing out of a driveway onto the highway north of Shelton. Troopers say a woman, headed north, rounded a corner, failed to stop and struck the man’s vehicle.
She was not injured, according to State Patrol.
Troopers say the Shelton woman, 55, was driving too fast. She faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving.
