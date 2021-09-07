Sex offenders register in Thurston County

Brad C. Brower Courtesy

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Brad C. Brower

Age: 35

Description: White, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal History: On April 28, 2005, Brower pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to 365 days confinement, suspended, and 24 months supervision. Brower, at 18, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. He also pleaded guilty to one count of luring with sexual motivation and one count of indecent exposure. Brower was sentenced to one year confinement. He was convicted of attempting to lure a different 12-year-old girl.