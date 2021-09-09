Like your boss? Nominate them for Thurston County Boss of the Year

The 2016 Boss of the Year winners (second from left): Capital Mall General Manager Kevin Johnston; RHD Enterprises owner Rozanne Garman; and Port of Olympia Executive Director Ed Galligan. rboone@theolympian.com

The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and staffing business Express Employment Professionals are seeking nominations for the 2021 Boss of the Year awards.

Nominations close Oct. 22.

Following that, both organizations will present the 11th annual Boss of the Year awards at the chamber’s lunch forum on Dec. 8 at the Olympia Hotel by Capitol Lake.

Saint Martin’s University business students will again interview finalists and gather data for the selection committee.

Nomination forms can be found online at the chamber website.

—Rolf Boone