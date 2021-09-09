Local
Like your boss? Nominate them for Thurston County Boss of the Year
The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and staffing business Express Employment Professionals are seeking nominations for the 2021 Boss of the Year awards.
Nominations close Oct. 22.
Following that, both organizations will present the 11th annual Boss of the Year awards at the chamber’s lunch forum on Dec. 8 at the Olympia Hotel by Capitol Lake.
Saint Martin’s University business students will again interview finalists and gather data for the selection committee.
Nomination forms can be found online at the chamber website.
—Rolf Boone
Comments