This downtown Olympia intersection could be closed for up to 10 weeks, city says
Drivers will want to avoid the downtown Olympia intersection at Franklin Street Southeast and Fourth Avenue West because it could be closed for up to 10 weeks, the city announced.
The closure was set to begin as early as Monday, Sept. 13, according to the city. Not only could the intersection be closed for 10 weeks, the intersection also will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, city officials say.
“This temporary closure will allow crews to safely complete work in the street and help mitigate longer-term impacts to traffic flow,” officials said in a news release.
All of this work is part of what the city calls its “Franklin Street Improvement Project,” a year-long effort to modernize the street between Legion Way and Fourth Avenue. The improvements include new sidewalks, curb bulb outs at intersections, decorative pedestrian and street lighting, a new concrete street surface and new street trees and planter, according to the city.
If you have questions about the project or would like updates about it, call 360-216-7720 or send an email to FranklinStreet@ci.olympia.wa.us.
