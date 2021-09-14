Tumwater Hill home damaged by fire Monday night

A house on Tumwater Hill was damaged by fire the night of Sept. 13, 2021, according to Tumwater Fire Department. Courtesy

A house on Tumwater Hill was damaged by fire Monday night, according to Tumwater Fire Department.

About 10:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Ebbets Drive Southwest. Once there, they found the house’s back deck on fire and that fire had spread to to the attic, said Chief Brian Hurley in an email.

Crews knocked down the exterior fire and then worked to extinguish the fire in the attic so that it would not spread, he said.

No one was injured, but one resident was evaluated by paramedics. That person did not require further medical care, Chief Hurley said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

Tumwater Fire Department was assisted by McLane/Black Lake, Olympia, East Olympia, and West Thurston fire departments.