Hoquiam man dies Tuesday following August head-on collision in Grays Harbor County

A 76-year-old Hoquiam man died on Tuesday due to injuries suffered during an Aug. 7 car wreck in Grays Harbor County.

David Demaray died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a State Patrol press memo. The collision that sent him to the hospital occurred on U.S. Highway 101 near the fork to state Route 107.

Around 9 p.m. on Aug. 7, a 35-year-old Raymond man drove north in his Ford Ranger pick-up on 101 while Demaray drove south. At one point, the Raymond man lost traction on the wet road and over-corrected into the southbound lane, per the memo.

The Raymond man struck Demaray’s Hyundai Accent hatchback head on. Both drivers were injured but the Raymond man was not transported to a hospital, the memo says.

State Patrol attributed the cause of the collision to the Raymond man driving too fast for the conditions on the road. The memo rules out drugs or alcohol as a factor.

Charges are pending for the Raymond man, the release says.