Here’s how you can offer your opinion on a countywide home fund, and the tax to support it

Thurston County Commissioner Gary Edwards voices his opposition to setting a public hearing for a proposed sales tax increase that would fund affordable housing. During a county commission meeting on Tuesday, Edwards said he felt a public hearing was premature and he opposed any councilmanic action to impose a sales tax increase. Thurston County

Thurston County residents can voice their opinion at an Oct. 19 public hearing on a potential sales tax increase that would support affordable housing.

The Board of County Commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to set the public hearing on a proposed home fund. Such a fund would support affordable housing by increasing the sales tax by 0.1 percent for all county residents, except those in Olympia.

Olympia voters approved a city-wide home fund tax in 2018. However, some advocates have called for the levy to be expanded county-wide to help address homelessness and affordable housing issues throughout the region.

Discussions about a home fund among the county commissioners followed a recommendation by the Regional Housing Council, a county advisory committee.

On July 28, the five-member council endorsed a countywide levy in a 3-0 vote. County Commissioner Carolina Mejia abstained from the vote and Yelm Mayor JW Foster was absent during that meeting, the Olympian previously reported.

With the Oct. 19 public hearing, the county hopes to learn if there is public support for a home fund that could raise between $4.5 million and $5 million per year.

In the meantime, the board has directed County Manager Ramiro Chavez to send a letter to each city in the county, except Olympia, asking for their position on the proposed home fund.

House Bill 1590, which passed in the 2020 legislative session, gives the county the authority to impose a sales tax increase for affordable housing purposes. However, the increase may not exceed 0.1 percent — or 1 cent per every $10 purchase — without a proposition approved by most county voters.

The legislation requires at least 60% of the collected funds to be used for constructing affordable housing, constructing mental and behavioral health-related facilities and funding operation and maintenance costs.

Though the commissioners could vote to increase the sales tax with a simple vote, they have previously signaled a desire for more planning and community input before taking any action.

Commissioners Tye Menser and Carolina Mejia voted in favor of setting the public hearing. In doing so, Mejia said she felt this was a good opportunity to see where the community stands on the issue.

“I see this as getting perspective from the public on where we are,” Mejia said. “I want to hear from all the jurisdictions, I mean all the cities, including the south county cities, everyone who it would affect.”

Commissioner Gary Edwards voted against setting the public hearing, saying it was premature.

“I’m generally opposed to councilmanic activity, but generally in favor of allowing citizens to make a decision,” Edwards said. “The problem is this letter that we’re going to send out is kind of going out after the fact that we’ve made the determination to set the public hearing.”

Edwards said he feared the board could take legislative action once the public hearing closes. However, Chavez said he does not intend to recommend such action immediately after the hearing.

“Any legislative action to implement this taxation requires an ordinance,” Chavez said. “I am not planning to draft an ordinance for that.”

Menser originally floated the idea for the public hearing during a planning session on Aug. 13. At the time, Menser and Mejia said they did not wish to create a home fund over the objection of the cities that would be affected.

The public hearing will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Thurston County Courthouse Building 1, Room 280.