Plenty more to come after Lacey approves plans tied to housing, trees and climate

Lacey City Council on Thursday, Sept. 16, approved three things under its comprehensive plan amendments for 2021: a housing action plan, a Thurston climate mitigation plan and an update to its urban forest management plan. Rolf Boone

Lacey City Council on Thursday approved three things under its comprehensive plan amendments for 2021: a housing action plan, a Thurston climate mitigation plan and an update to its urban forest management plan.

But “approved” might be too strong a word. Yes, the council has set in motion the plans and the update, but there is still a lot that has to be voted on by council.

For example, under the housing action plan, the council still has to decide whether it will pursue an affordable housing tax, sometimes referred to as a “home fund,” which would increase the local sales tax by one-tenth of one percent to help fund those affordable housing efforts.

And as part of the urban forest management plan update, the council still has to weigh in on tree protection regulations as they relate to homeowners’ associations, Planning Manager Ryan Andrews told the council on Thursday.

Some residents who spoke during public comment at the top of the meeting fear that tree regulations related to HOAs are set to become weaker, not stronger.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lacey resident Marianne Tompkins, who served on a volunteer tree task force that provided input on the urban forest management plan update, said she was disappointed and angry to learn of that possibility.

“Voices are not being heard,” she said. Tompkins urged the council to leave the update as is.

Andrews added that one major thrust of the urban forest plan update is that it sets a tree canopy coverage target for the amount of urban forest canopy in Lacey. Tree canopy coverage currently stands at 28 percent in the city, which is down from 43 percent in 2004, according to the executive summary of the forest plan.

“The northeast area of Lacey has grown substantially since 2004, which may explain the change in canopy coverage,” the summary reads. “Trees planted as a requirement of new developments will mature and canopy coverage will increase over time.”

Andrews believes the city has better technology to assess the tree canopy than it did before, and policies are built into the plan that require the city to revisit tree regulations, he said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Every three years conduct a tree canopy analysis, and if canopy coverage drops below baseline (28 percent), staff is directed to review tree protection regulations,” the plan reads.

Councilman Malcolm Miller said he supports recapturing tree canopy. But he also touched on the city’s dilemma.

“It’s hard to do such a thing and develop at the same time, creating new housing and new business opportunities for all the people who would like to live here and do business here,” he said.