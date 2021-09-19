Local
Search continues for missing hiker in Olympic National Park
A search for a missing hiker continued Saturday in Olympic National Park, according to the National Park Service.
Jerren Fisher’s last known location was the Graves Creek Trailhead in Quinault Rain Forest.
Fisher had a wilderness permit for September 8-12 and was planning on camping at Enchanted Valley, Marmot Lake, Camp Pleasant, and Sundown Lake before returning to his vehicle via Graves Creek Trailhead, according to a news release.
Fisher was reported overdue to park dispatch on Thursday, Sept. 16, by a family member. Crews searched for him Friday and Saturday, including at Wynoochee Pass Trail and the switchbacks in the Seven Stream area, according to the release.
Fisher, 26, is 5-foot-11 with light brown hair in a ponytail and has a beard. He also is known to hike in tie dye t-shirts and bright colors.
Anyone with information about Fisher, or anyone in the area of Enchanted Valley, North Fork Skokomish Trail or Six Ridge between Sept. 8-16, is asked to call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009.
This story was originally published September 19, 2021 10:42 AM.
