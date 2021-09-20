Domestic violence incident delayed traffic Friday on Martin Way, Olympia police say

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A hammer thrown from one vehicle into another, and not a shooting, delayed traffic for about an hour Friday evening on Martin Way in Olympia, according to Olympia police.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Martin Way East after an initial report of possible gunfire between two vehicles in the area.

That led to large police response and the temporary closure of Martin Way, near Goodwill, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police later determined the following: a woman and her ex-boyfriend, both in separate vehicles, were arguing while stopped at a nearby stop light. The argument escalated to the point that the man allegedly threw a hammer from his vehicle, which broke through her vehicle window and landed inside it.

Lower said the woman suffered a cut to her face. He believes she was treated at the scene and released.

Police later questioned the ex-boyfriend. He was ultimately booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment, Lower said.