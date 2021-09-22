Port of Olympia tells ferry owner to leave after port says contract terms not met

A former Washington state ferry has been docked at the Port of Olympia’s marine terminal since spring 2018. Dusti Demarest

The former Washington state ferry at the Port of Olympia is once again in hot water.

A spokeswoman for the port said Wednesday morning the current owner of the 310-foot vessel has failed to live up to a contract recently signed by the two parties.

That March contact, which would have kept the ferry at the marine terminal until next spring, required that the owner secure insurance for the former vessel and post a $1 million security bond, according to the contract terms.

Jennie Foglia-Jones said Wednesday the owner has failed to do both. That led port officials to terminate the contract, she said. The owner will now be charged a new moorage rate of $852 per day, plus he has been asked to leave.

The port previously charged him $400 per day.

The port understands that he won’t be able to leave right away, she said, but there is some urgency because the port is expecting new shipments of cargo.

Marine terminal director Len Faucher is forecasting a loss of revenue for the port if the ferry doesn’t move, Foglia-Jones said.

“We’re still communicating with him,” she said.

The owner of the ferry is Bart Lematta of Vancouver, Washington, who purchased the ferry at auction after the previous owner failed to pay his bills. The port later seized the vessel and had it sold at auction in November. The Olympian intends to reach out to the owner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

