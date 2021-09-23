A prescribed burn is planned this afternoon in Mima Mounds and Glacial Heritage

A previous controlled burn at the Mima Mounds natural area preserve. State Department of Natural Resources

Ecostudies Institute, Center For Natural Lands Management and Department of Natural Resources are planning a prescribed ecological burn at about 1 p.m. today at the Mima Mounds Natural Area and Glacial Heritage Preserve west of Littlerock.

The fire is expected to burn 30 minutes to an hour in each location. Winds are expected to be north to northeast. The burn operation is based on best available forecasts, but is subject to change based on conditions, according to a news release from Ecostudies Institute.

The burn is being undertaken to control invasive shrubs and restore prairie habitat within designated priority habitat and improve habitat for endangered Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly, according to the news release. Prairie, Gary oak and ponderosa pine habitats in the South Sound have adapted to frequent low intensity fires. Invasive plants such as Scotch broom can be reduced with intentional fire, and conditions for native plants and animals are improved.

To report nuisance smoke during the burn, call 360-584-2538.