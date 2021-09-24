Lacey City Council feeling blindsided by county proposal to park RVs near city

An aerial view of a plot of county property near the corner of Martin Way and Carpenter Road Northeast in Lacey, Wash., on Friday, May 24, 2019. The parcel is under consideration as a future homeless RV site. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Lacey City Council bemoaned the state of communication between the city and county on Thursday after the council learned that a site near the city is being considered as a destination for those living out of their RVs.

The site is a parcel of land near the corner of Martin Way East and Carpenter Road Northeast, which was once considered as a possible destination for a homeless mitigation site in 2019. The land is owned by the county, but also happens to be in Lacey’s urban growth area.

The RV proposal apparently emerged during a Regional Housing Council meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by Lacey Councilwoman Carolyn Cox, the council’s representative to the group, and Lacey City Manager Scott Spence.

Councilman Lenny Greenstein serves as the Lacey alternate to the group.

The specifics of the Regional Housing Council meeting were not discussed in great detail by the Lacey council on Thursday — and to what degree the proposal has advanced was not clear — but Cox offered some highlights.

According to Cox, the county is considering 15-20 vehicles on the site and possibly only senior citizens who live out of their RVs. She also said the site is viewed as temporary and that County Manager Ramiro Chavez has had initial discussions with a nearby business owner that apparently went well.

Cox also said the county has prepared a communication plan about the site that isn’t quite ready.

Still, even Cox wasn’t thrilled about the process leading up to the proposal.

“Communication has to get better, and I insisted before you go out with this plan, share it with Lacey,” said Cox, apparently to a county official. “There’s also the question of law enforcement and how we might be impacted there.”

Other Lacey council members agreed.

“I would like to look someone in the eye and ask, ‘Are we going to be partners going forward or what’s going on here?’” said Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder. “Why weren’t we involved if that’s what’s going to happen?” he said about the site.

Greenstein added that the lack of communication was made worse when the city heard from neighboring business owners about activity on the site. Greenstein checked with the county and learned that equipment was moved and some previously scheduled work, unrelated to the RV proposal, had taken place on the site.

“It would’ve been nice to get a heads up about it first,” Mayor Ryder said.

Councilman Michael Steadman said communication between the city and county continues to be poor.

“Just in general there’s a lack of communication,” he said. “We need to be transparent so we can communicate with our citizens about what’s going on.”