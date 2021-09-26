Man, 23, is arrested for stabbing in Tenino, police say

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after police say he was involved in a stabbing, according to Tenino police.

The victim is 33, although it wasn’t immediately clear from a Tenino police news release whether the victim was a man or woman.

The stabbing was reported about 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Sussex Avenue East.

An officer on scene provided first aid to the victim, then that person was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia with a stab wound to the chest.

The suspect was later found in the 300 block of the Yelm/Tenino trail and booked into the Thurston County jail.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted Tenino police with the crime scene and search for the suspect.