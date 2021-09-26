Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke rising from the ground in west Olympia

Olympia crews on Tuesday, Sept. 28 will release a non-toxic and non-staining smoke into the sewer system in the area of Division Street and Peach Avenue in west Olympia, according to the city. The smoke helps crews detect whether there are breaks or leaks in the sewer system. Courtesy

The city of Olympia is asking residents in west Olympia not to be alarmed if they see smoke rising from the ground between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

That’s when crews will release a non-toxic and non-staining smoke into the sewer system in the area of Division Street and Peach Avenue, according to the city. The smoke helps crews detect whether there are breaks or leaks in the sewer system.

The city says residents in the area may see smoke coming from roof vents, rain gutters, building foundations, the ground, catch basins and other locations.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area.